Buzz: Prabhas to play a Ghost?

Pan-Indian actor Prabhas is all set to join the sets of Maruthi’s film. The photo shoot is completed yesterday and the regular shoot starts tomorrow in Hyderabad. Raja Deluxe is the title considered and it would be announced at the right time. There are strong speculations that the film will have a horror touch and is an entertainer. There are talks that Prabhas will be playing the role of a ghost and the film is inspired by films like Chandramukhi. Prabhas’ role has enough fun and it comes with a horror touch. One should have guts to present a pan-Indian star like Prabhas in the role of a ghost.

Maruthi is relying on his favorite genre of entertainment once again. Raja Deluxe will be high on entertainment and thrilling elements. Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal are locked as the leading ladies. Most of the film will be shot in a special set. People Media Factory are the producers and the film will have its release next year. The grand father character of Prabhas is quite crucial in the film. More details are expected to be announced soon.