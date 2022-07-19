Buzz: Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan film in 2024?

Two Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are expected to join hands and it was Kamal who is making this blockbuster combo true. The duo worked together decades ago and their new project is expected to roll in 2024. Lokesh Kanagaraj who directed Kamal Haasan’s Vikram will direct both these South Indian Superstars. As per the update, the film will be made on a massive budget of Rs 250 crores. Both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will work without any remuneration.

The duo will share the profits from the film. The shoot starts in 2024 once the top actors along with Lokesh Kanagaraj is done with their current projects. Rajinikanth will start the shoot of Jailer in August and the film will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Kamal Haasan will work with Mahesh Narayanan very soon. Lokesh Kanagaraj will have to complete Vijay’s film and Khaidi 2. More details are expected to be out soon.