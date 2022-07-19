Exclusive: Vijay Deverakonda’s Socio-Fantasy Attempt

Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh are done with the shoot of Liger and the film releases on August 25th. Even before the release of Liger, the duo announced their next film Janaganamana and the shoot commenced without Vijay Deverakonda. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and the film releases in August 2023. Telugu360 was the first to reveal the news that Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh are all set to team up for the third time and the project will be announced officially right before the release of Janaganamana.

Telugu360 exclusively learned that the film is a socio-fantasy film and Puri locked the basic plot. This is the first time, Puri Jagannadh locked a socio-fantasy script. The film will fall in the genre of Jagadekaveerudu Athiloka Sundari and Yamadonga. This socio-fantasy film too will be made on a big-budget and it will have a pan-Indian release.