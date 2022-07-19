Southern sensation Samyuktha Menon oozes oomph in photoshoot

Popular Malayalam actress Samyuktha Menon who is the latest south sensation has been making news with her latest photoshoot.

Making her film debut in 2016 with the film ‘Popcorn’, Samyuktha gained fame with her performance in the super hit film ‘Theevandi’. In 2021, Samyuktha impressed the audience with ‘Vellam’ and ‘Aanum Pennum’ for which she was honoured as the Best Actress by Kerala Film Critics Award.

Sharing her photoshoot pics on her social media handles, Samyukta expressed happiness on her career trajectory: “@iamsamyuktha_ on cloud 9 with #kaduva success & Excited abt future projects ? #Samyukthamenon | @urstanaysuriya”

In 2021, Samyuktha Menon made her Telugu debut with Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s blockbuster hit ‘Bheema Nayak’, in which she played the female lead opposite Rana Daggubati, receiving accolades for her dynamic performance in the film.

Samyuktha Menon who bagged a blockbuster in 2022 with Prithviraj’s Kaduva is now gearing up for exciting movies – Dhanush’s bilingual film Vaathi / SIR, and Kalyan Ram’s extravaganza Bimbisara and Gaalipata 2 in Kannada.