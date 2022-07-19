NTR‘s RRR Scene Breaking Internet

Even four months after its theatrical release, SS Rajamouli’s RRR continues its record-breaking streak. No one expected the film to receive such an unprecedented response from an international audience, including the phenomenal SS Rajamouli, in the OTT arena.

On Twitter, a western user shared a clip from SS Rajamouli’s epic action spectacular RRR. He captioned the clip, “I’ve watched 29 MCU movies. I’ve never seen a shot as ridiculous and incredible as this truck/animal shot in RRR (on Netflix).”

So far, no Indian video has caused such a stir on Twitter. The video sensationally went past 10M views in just a day and is at 12M views now. NTR followers are thrilled about this achievement since that clip, just before the interval, features NTR unleashing the animals on the British.

Even some notable Hollywood technicians have already responded favourably to this film, and it is causing new social media phenomena on a daily basis.