Buzz: Thaman to work with Prabhas?

After scoring back-to-back blockbusters in Telugu, SS Thaman reached the top slot in Tollywood and he is busy working with almost all the top stars. Thaman has a dream to work for a Prabhas’ film. He composed the score for the trailer of Saaho and he got an opportunity to work for Radha Shyam but his role was limited. Thaman composed the background score for Radhe Shyam. He was waiting for an opportunity to work on a full-fledged note with Prabhas and the project is finally happening.

The latest update says that Thaman is on board for Prabhas’ upcoming film which is directed by Maruthi. The shoot of the film is happening in Hyderabad. An official announcement about the project and the cast, crew will be made very soon. People Media Factory are the producers of this interesting entertainer. Reports say that Thaman started working on the project recently. Malavika Mohanan is one of the leading ladies in this untitled film which will have its release next year.