Hansika clarifies about Casting Couch Rumors

The topic of the Casting Couch is always a sensation across the country. Several actresses made sensational comments about their co-stars or technicians. Actress Hansika is happily married but the actress is keen to do films and web series. Though she has no offers in Telugu, Hansika she is busy with projects in Tamil. She made some serious comments against a Telugu actor when she was busy in Tollywood. The actress revealed that she received multiple proposals from him and he wanted to take advantage from her. Hansika did not reveal his name but she also said that he warned her.

Soon, taking a U-Turn, the actress took her social media page to trash them as rumors. “Publications urging you to cross-check before picking up random news piece! Never made this comment that’s doing the rounds pls fact check before publishing blindly” posted Hansika on her Twitter page. The actress made some complete contrast comments.