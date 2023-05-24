Did Nayanthara buy a Crazy Property?

Nayanthara, the highest-paid actress in South cinema is planning to enter into theatre business. After venturing into skincare and production, the actress is stepping into one more business. According to the reports, Nayanthara along with her husband Vignesh Shivan has reportedly bought a 1000-seat capacity old theatre in Chennai, which is not operational since 2020.

Agasthiya Theatre owned by Devi Theatre Group is operational since 1967 but it got closed in 2020 due to COVID. Many media houses reported that Nayan and Vignesh bought the theatre and they are going to renovate it. On the work front, the actress is currently working for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and will collaborate with R Madhavan for her next project. Vignesh Shivan will soon direct Ajith in his next film.