Can Kalvakuntla Kavitha clean her liquor scam blot?

Telangana Jagruthi (now Bharat Jagruthi) founder and KCR’s doting daughter is back in limelight, after her ignominious jail stay. Just now Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who is also serving as MLC, is getting out of her liquor case memories and trying to recreate a new image for herself.

There is no doubt that Kalvakuntla Kavitha is an astute woman and has all the skills to come up in today’s cut throat politics. The very fact that she has been able to make a mark for herself in BRS and in Telangana politics, inspite of two strong leaders KTR and Harish Rao fighting for number two position in pink party, proves her abilities.

While Kavitha came into politics as KCR’s daughter, there is no denying the fact she has put in efforts as Telangana Jagruthi founder to prove her worthiness. Her promotion as Nizamabad MP sent clear signals to BRS cadres and Telangana people, that she is a key player in BRS second generation leaders.

But all the efforts and image built by Kalvakuntla Kavitha came crashing after she was jailed in infamous liquor scam. Liquor scam came as a big jolt to not just Kalvakuntla Kavitha personally but also to BRS and Aam Admi Party.

Now, almost a year after her arrest in liquor case, Kalvakuntla Kavitha is actively making moves to reclaim her glory. She is seeing BC politics as her way to get back to prominence.

After conducting several meetings with BC organizations, she has taken up a fast demanding Jyotiba Phule statue recently. But as soon as she took up Jyotiba Phule name, she received more brickbats than bouquets.

“Kalvakuntla Kavitha taking Jyotiba Phule name is the biggest joke. She is humiliating Jyotiba Phule and BCs. While Jyotiba Phule strived all his life for the education and empowerment of women, Kalvakuntla Kavita got arrested in liquor scam. While Jyotiba Phule supported women’s emancipation, Kavitha promoted liquor which is the reason for many crimes against women and destruction of many families,” hit back Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi, questioning Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s credibility.

Not just Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s political opponents, even general public echo the same opinion expressed by Congress senior MP Mallu Ravi.

Though Kalvakuntla Kavitha got released on bail in liquor scam case, the investigation is very much active. So, it is set to haunt her.

KCR’s doting daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha can get back to her previous form, only when she comes clean out of liquor scam. ‘Can she?’ Only time will tell!