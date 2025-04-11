x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sunny Deol’s Jaat: Big Mission Ahead

Published on April 11, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Priyanka Chopra getting back to Bollywood
image
Ravi Teja’s Film reaches Sundeep Kishan
image
AP Intermediate Results on WhatsApp Mana Mitra
image
Telangana : Registration Process Streamlined Through New Slot System
image
Ravi Teja says Rajendra Prasad Garu’s “Shashtipoorthi” will definitely impress everyone

Sunny Deol’s Jaat: Big Mission Ahead

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers wanted to make Jaat with Ravi Teja. After their budget calculations, they decided to go with Sunny Deol who was basking on the success of Gadar 2. Gopichand Malineni directed the film and Jaat released yesterday. The final budget including the remunerations touched Rs 160 crores. People Media Factory joined the project and the production house holds the major stake in Jaat. Sunny Deol quoted big remuneration and the film was made on a lavish scale.

The makers had to head for an own release in theatres. The film opened with decent response but the first day numbers are not promising. The film has to pick up well on the weekend to recover the huge stake involved in the film. A big mission is ahead for Jaat. The makers could not even recover the remuneration of Sunny Deol through the digital rights. The satellite deal is yet to be closed. Over Rs 100 crores is at risk and it has to be recovered in theatres. Jaat has to show an excellent trend over the weekend to recover this big investment.

Next Can Kalvakuntla Kavitha clean her liquor scam blot? Previous Kalyan Ram Fully Confident On Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi
else

TRENDING

image
Priyanka Chopra getting back to Bollywood
image
Ravi Teja’s Film reaches Sundeep Kishan
image
Sunny Deol’s Jaat: Big Mission Ahead

Latest

image
Priyanka Chopra getting back to Bollywood
image
Ravi Teja’s Film reaches Sundeep Kishan
image
AP Intermediate Results on WhatsApp Mana Mitra
image
Telangana : Registration Process Streamlined Through New Slot System
image
Ravi Teja says Rajendra Prasad Garu’s “Shashtipoorthi” will definitely impress everyone

Most Read

image
AP Intermediate Results on WhatsApp Mana Mitra
image
Telangana : Registration Process Streamlined Through New Slot System
image
Ravi Teja says Rajendra Prasad Garu’s “Shashtipoorthi” will definitely impress everyone

Related Articles

Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan Raashii Khanna Cool Look Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet Malaika Arora’s fav things Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet