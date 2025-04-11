Sunny Deol’s Jaat: Big Mission Ahead

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers wanted to make Jaat with Ravi Teja. After their budget calculations, they decided to go with Sunny Deol who was basking on the success of Gadar 2. Gopichand Malineni directed the film and Jaat released yesterday. The final budget including the remunerations touched Rs 160 crores. People Media Factory joined the project and the production house holds the major stake in Jaat. Sunny Deol quoted big remuneration and the film was made on a lavish scale.

The makers had to head for an own release in theatres. The film opened with decent response but the first day numbers are not promising. The film has to pick up well on the weekend to recover the huge stake involved in the film. A big mission is ahead for Jaat. The makers could not even recover the remuneration of Sunny Deol through the digital rights. The satellite deal is yet to be closed. Over Rs 100 crores is at risk and it has to be recovered in theatres. Jaat has to show an excellent trend over the weekend to recover this big investment.