Can Prabhas stop Ranveer’s rampage ?

Bollywood has delivered the biggest blockbuster of 2025 with Ranveer Singh’s latest patriotic espionage thriller Dhurandhar. With over 1100 Crores gross worldwide so far, the film defied all odds and overcame initial negative propaganda to triumph at the box office and set new milestones for upcoming biggies.

Interestingly, Dhurandhar showing no signs of strain even after four weeks due to the strong influx of audiences in theatres across North India. It continues to rake in double digit revenues despite new releases and seems to be on track to join the top five highest grossing films of all time in India as there are no big-ticket releases in Bollywood in the near sight.

If there one upcoming film which has the potential to stop the rampage of Dhurandhar, it is undoubtedly Prabhas’ soon-to-be released pan-India horror thriller The Raja Saab. The film, directed by Maruthi,is slated for release on January 9th. As Prabhas commands huge popularity across North territories, The Raja Saab is likely to open big all over North India.

But, the question is whether Raja Saab brings the resounding box office run of Dhurandhar or not ? Raja Saab has an uphill task at the box office with regards to revenues in Hindi and other languages. It needs to perform very well in North market to recoup the investment of its buyers. If it gets promising word of mouth, there are strong chances that Dhurandhar will slow down at the box office.

Dhurandhar packed a punch all over in North circuits. It is still witnessing solid footfalls and might extend the strong run for the next couple of weeks if Raja Saab fails to secure positive reports.