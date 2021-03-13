Can’t wait for the world to witness RRR: NTR

Young Tiger NTR is hosting Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu and the press meet took place today after the official announcement was made. NTR looked super energetic during the press meet and he answered all the questions at the media interaction. During the press meet, NTR spoke about Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu saying that the show is not scripted and it happens in a specific format.

Speaking about RRR, NTR said “I cannot wait for the world to watch RRR. I am all excited about my role and equally excited about my brother Ram Charan’s role and his performance. The film needed a long time because of which none of my films released recently. I will continue to work without breaks in the coming future” told NTR. When asked about his political entry, NTR told that this is not the right time and occasion to speak about politics and political entry.