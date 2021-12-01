Centre again says Special Status is a closed chapter

The Modi government has once again categorically and unequivocally said that there was no question of according special status to Andhra Pradesh. The government told parliament that the special status demand for AP was a closed chapter. Both the regional parties from the Telugu states did nothing except remaining silent on this issue.

In a written reply to MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu’s question, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityananda Rao said that the special status was a closed chapter and added that the Centre was ready to give a special package as already agreed. The minister said that the State government has so far held 25 meetings with the representatives of both Telangana and Andhra on the question of solving the unsolved issues of AP bifurcation. It said the Centre was making every effort to come to the consensus on pending issues.

The Centre has also said that the Centre was allocating funds at 90:10 ratio for all the centrally sponsored scheme as special assistance. Also the Centre is paying the interest amount for all the loans taken by the two state governments from outside the country.

The Centre also categorically said that many of the assurances given by the Central Government under the AP Reorganisation Act have been implanted. The pending assurances would take some time to implement, it said. The Government has said in very clear terms that the special status was a closed chapter after the recommendations of the 14th finance commission were made public.