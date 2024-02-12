x
Movie News

Chaari 111: Entertaining Spy Film

Published on February 12, 2024 by

Chaari 111: Entertaining Spy Film

Comedian Vennela Kishore is transcending into a main lead with his next film, Chaari 111 which is officially slated for release on the 1st of March. As a part of the promotional campaign, the makers have dropped the trailer for the film.

The trailer is a clear indication that Chaari 111 is a spy film that is narrated in an entertaining manner. The way in which a comical spy deals with an important case on chemical weaponry that is a threat to national security appears to be the mainstay of the story. The premise looks interesting.

Vennela Kishore sports a black suite in the trailer to emulate a spy agent and he is seen with his trademark one-liners also. The talented actor is trying something new and we see the attempt from the director TG Keerthi Kumar to capture a new side of Kishore.

Chaari 111 is evidently a hilarious yet point-driven spy film ample and equal dose of novelty and comedy. The film is produced by Aditi Soni under Barkat Studios banner.

The film is releasing on March 1st and the makers are likely to unveil more promotional material soon. For now, this trailer does the job as it piques interest on the film.

