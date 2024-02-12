x
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
VV Vinayak making his Comeback

VV Vinayak making his Comeback

Sensational director VV Vinayak delivered some of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema and he is one of the best mass helmers of all time. But a series of flops left him jobless. The veteran director is also demanding big money and several actors have stopped considering him. As per the latest update, VV Vinayak is aiming a strong comeback soon and he has finalized his next film. Virat Karrna who played the lead role in Peda Kaapu: Part 1 will be seen essaying the lead role. The scriptwork of the film got wrapped up recently.

Miryala Ravindar Reddy is on board to produce this project and an announcement will be made soon. The regular shoot will commence very soon. The lead actress and other technicians are currently finalized. VV Vinayak decided to cut down his remuneration and he will share the profits in the film post-release.

Next Chaari 111: Entertaining Spy Film Previous Mrunal Thakur all set for Tamil Debut
