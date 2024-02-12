VV Vinayak making his Comeback

Sensational director VV Vinayak delivered some of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema and he is one of the best mass helmers of all time. But a series of flops left him jobless. The veteran director is also demanding big money and several actors have stopped considering him. As per the latest update, VV Vinayak is aiming a strong comeback soon and he has finalized his next film. Virat Karrna who played the lead role in Peda Kaapu: Part 1 will be seen essaying the lead role. The scriptwork of the film got wrapped up recently.

Miryala Ravindar Reddy is on board to produce this project and an announcement will be made soon. The regular shoot will commence very soon. The lead actress and other technicians are currently finalized. VV Vinayak decided to cut down his remuneration and he will share the profits in the film post-release.