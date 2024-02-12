Mrunal Thakur all set for Tamil Debut

Bollywood beauty Mrunal Thakur who has been struggling to get Hindi offers made her Tollywood debut with Sita Ramam. The film went on to be a big hit and the actress went on to be a signing spree. She was seen in Nani’s Hi Nanna and she is shooting for Vijay Deverakonda’s Family Star which is due for summer release. The actress during her recent interviews announced that she is keen to do interesting roles and language is never a barrier. Mrunal Thakur is now all set to make her Tamil debut very soon.

Mrunal Thakur is in talks to romance Sivakarthikeyan in his next film that will be directed by AR Murugadoss. An announcement for the same is due. The shoot of the film was planned to kickstart in December but it got delayed. An announcement about the project was made in August last year and the team is waiting for the arrival of Sivakarthikeyan. His last movie Ayalaan ended up as an average grosser at the box-office.