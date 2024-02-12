x
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Home > Movie News

Mrunal Thakur all set for Tamil Debut

Published on February 12, 2024 by ratnasri

Mrunal Thakur all set for Tamil Debut

Bollywood beauty Mrunal Thakur who has been struggling to get Hindi offers made her Tollywood debut with Sita Ramam. The film went on to be a big hit and the actress went on to be a signing spree. She was seen in Nani’s Hi Nanna and she is shooting for Vijay Deverakonda’s Family Star which is due for summer release. The actress during her recent interviews announced that she is keen to do interesting roles and language is never a barrier. Mrunal Thakur is now all set to make her Tamil debut very soon.

Mrunal Thakur is in talks to romance Sivakarthikeyan in his next film that will be directed by AR Murugadoss. An announcement for the same is due. The shoot of the film was planned to kickstart in December but it got delayed. An announcement about the project was made in August last year and the team is waiting for the arrival of Sivakarthikeyan. His last movie Ayalaan ended up as an average grosser at the box-office.

Next VV Vinayak making his Comeback Previous Harish Shankar’s Speech: Much Needed for Tollywood
