x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Harish Shankar’s Speech: Much Needed for Tollywood

Published on February 12, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Startup Founder Arrested in Hyderabad Related To Investment Fraud Case
image
Rice smuggling from Kakinada Port: Nadendla Manohar points finger at YS Jagan
image
Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera
image
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Sales on Wildfire

Harish Shankar’s Speech: Much Needed for Tollywood

A gossip portal has been spreading hatred against Telugu cinema and celebrities. During the success meet of Ravi Teja’s Eagle, successful director Harish Shankar took a direct dig against the gossip website. Harish Shankar asked the website to write about him on an open note instead of using shadows and indirect statements. He said that he is not much bothered about their future plans and he is ready to raise his voice against the hatred. “How long should we take all this nonsense?” questioned Harish Shankar. “Yes, my films are coming soon. I am shooting for two films now and I have two big projects lined up. They will be announced soon” told the top director.

“Did anyone pay for me? Yes, I had a break for four years and I have four new projects lined up. What is your problem? There are a lot of personal attacks going on. People Media Factory’s Vishwa Prasad garu announced that he will be doing 100 films in his career. I am not sure how much I can do in my career. We cannot do so many films considering the situations. Vishwa Prasad garu is providing opportunities to lakhs of people through films. It is not about Saving Tigers. It is about Saving Producers. Websites came after cinema and trolling is not new for me. You can write anything about my upcoming movies. Trolling is not new for me and it started from my family itself” told Harish Shankar.

His speech is much needed for Telugu cinema and it is now going viral all over.

Next Mrunal Thakur all set for Tamil Debut Previous Ooru Peru Bhairavakona movie press meet
else

TRENDING

image
Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera
image
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Sales on Wildfire

Latest

image
Startup Founder Arrested in Hyderabad Related To Investment Fraud Case
image
Rice smuggling from Kakinada Port: Nadendla Manohar points finger at YS Jagan
image
Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera
image
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Sales on Wildfire

Most Read

image
Startup Founder Arrested in Hyderabad Related To Investment Fraud Case
image
Rice smuggling from Kakinada Port: Nadendla Manohar points finger at YS Jagan
image
Telangana ACB Unearths ₹100 Crore Worth of Assets from Irrigation Official

Related Articles

Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues