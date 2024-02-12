Harish Shankar’s Speech: Much Needed for Tollywood

A gossip portal has been spreading hatred against Telugu cinema and celebrities. During the success meet of Ravi Teja’s Eagle, successful director Harish Shankar took a direct dig against the gossip website. Harish Shankar asked the website to write about him on an open note instead of using shadows and indirect statements. He said that he is not much bothered about their future plans and he is ready to raise his voice against the hatred. “How long should we take all this nonsense?” questioned Harish Shankar. “Yes, my films are coming soon. I am shooting for two films now and I have two big projects lined up. They will be announced soon” told the top director.

“Did anyone pay for me? Yes, I had a break for four years and I have four new projects lined up. What is your problem? There are a lot of personal attacks going on. People Media Factory’s Vishwa Prasad garu announced that he will be doing 100 films in his career. I am not sure how much I can do in my career. We cannot do so many films considering the situations. Vishwa Prasad garu is providing opportunities to lakhs of people through films. It is not about Saving Tigers. It is about Saving Producers. Websites came after cinema and trolling is not new for me. You can write anything about my upcoming movies. Trolling is not new for me and it started from my family itself” told Harish Shankar.

His speech is much needed for Telugu cinema and it is now going viral all over.