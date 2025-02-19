x
Politics

Chandrababu Urges Centre to Support Chilli Farmers

Published on February 19, 2025 by swathy

Chandrababu Urges Centre to Support Chilli Farmers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has written to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, urging immediate action to support chilli farmers struggling with low market prices. He stressed that the government should compensate farmers for the price drop through market intervention.

In his letter, Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the widening gap between cultivation costs and selling prices, stressing that farmers are facing heavy losses. He requested the Centre to bear 100% of their losses instead of just 50%, considering the dire financial situation of farmers in the state.

Chandrababu Naidu also submitted a detailed report covering chilli production and price trends over the last decade, demonstrating the urgent need for intervention. He called for immediate relief measures to safeguard farmers’ livelihoods and ensure fair pricing.

