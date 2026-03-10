Chay Mania: Vrushakarma Strikes Record Deal

Naga Chaitanya is on a career-defining high, and his upcoming mystical thriller Vrushakarma has just amplified the buzz to an all-time peak. After delivering the blockbuster Thandel, Chay has now stepped into a completely new cinematic zone- one packed with mystique, scale, and a character that demands an intense physical and stylistic transformation.

The recently unveiled glimpse stormed the internet, with fans and industry trackers praising its rich detailing, arresting frames, and the eerie, atmospheric world built by director Karthik Dandu.

The movie kick-started its pre-release business with a bang, striking a record deal. Producer Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments has acquired the theatrical rights for AP, TS, and Karnataka, highest ever for Chay. What’s more, the makers are now being flooded with fancy offers for the non-theatrical rights as well.

Vrushakarma showcases Naga Chaitanya in a radically transformed look- stylish, intense, and worlds apart from anything he has done before.