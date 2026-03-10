x
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Home > Movie News

Chay Mania: Vrushakarma Strikes Record Deal

Published on March 10, 2026 by swathy

Chay Mania: Vrushakarma Strikes Record Deal

Naga Chaitanya is on a career-defining high, and his upcoming mystical thriller Vrushakarma has just amplified the buzz to an all-time peak. After delivering the blockbuster Thandel, Chay has now stepped into a completely new cinematic zone- one packed with mystique, scale, and a character that demands an intense physical and stylistic transformation.

The recently unveiled glimpse stormed the internet, with fans and industry trackers praising its rich detailing, arresting frames, and the eerie, atmospheric world built by director Karthik Dandu.

The movie kick-started its pre-release business with a bang, striking a record deal. Producer Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments has acquired the theatrical rights for AP, TS, and Karnataka, highest ever for Chay. What’s more, the makers are now being flooded with fancy offers for the non-theatrical rights as well.

Vrushakarma showcases Naga Chaitanya in a radically transformed look- stylish, intense, and worlds apart from anything he has done before.

