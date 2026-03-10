Dacoit Poster: Adivi Sesh’s Wounded Grit

Adivi Sesh’s upcoming love–action–revenge saga Dacoit continues to raise intrigue, and the latest poster only amplifies the intensity surrounding the film. While the team is currently shooting a song on a specially constructed set at the Aluminium Factory, the makers dropped a striking new image that instantly commands attention.

In the poster, Sesh appears in a fierce, unfiltered avatar- locked inside a prison transport vehicle, his hands and legs bound with heavy chains. His white inmate uniform is smeared with blood, yet his expression carries the calm of a man who has already embraced the storm.

Unbothered by the danger around him, he leans back and lights a cigarette, projecting a chilling mix of rebellion and wounded grit. A police officer behind him is seen with a rifle at the ready.

With Mrunal Thakur playing the female lead and Shaniel Deo making his directorial debut, Dacoit promises a gripping blend of intensity and emotion. The film is in the last leg of its shoot and is gearing up for a theatrical release on April 10th.