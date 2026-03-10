x
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Dacoit Poster: Adivi Sesh’s Wounded Grit

Published on March 10, 2026 by swathy

Dacoit Poster: Adivi Sesh’s Wounded Grit

Dacoit Poster

Adivi Sesh’s upcoming love–action–revenge saga Dacoit continues to raise intrigue, and the latest poster only amplifies the intensity surrounding the film. While the team is currently shooting a song on a specially constructed set at the Aluminium Factory, the makers dropped a striking new image that instantly commands attention.

In the poster, Sesh appears in a fierce, unfiltered avatar- locked inside a prison transport vehicle, his hands and legs bound with heavy chains. His white inmate uniform is smeared with blood, yet his expression carries the calm of a man who has already embraced the storm.

Unbothered by the danger around him, he leans back and lights a cigarette, projecting a chilling mix of rebellion and wounded grit. A police officer behind him is seen with a rifle at the ready.

With Mrunal Thakur playing the female lead and Shaniel Deo making his directorial debut, Dacoit promises a gripping blend of intensity and emotion. The film is in the last leg of its shoot and is gearing up for a theatrical release on April 10th.

