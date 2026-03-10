KVN Productions: Big Advances paid in Telugu Cinema

KVN Productions is backed by top real estate firm named Prestige Group. They have ventured into Tamil and Kannada languages. They are now in plans to do big films in Telugu and they have paid big advances for several top actors and directors. KVN Productions will make their debut in Telugu with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film directed by Bobby. Both Chiranjeevi and Bobby received big advances.

KVN Productions also paid advances for actors like Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, NTR and Vijay Deverakonda. Directors like Anil Ravipudi, Harish Shankar, Shouryuv and others also received advances from the production house. A heap of films are lined up in Telugu in the next few years. But before that, KVN Productions has to bail out Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Yash’s Toxic which are due for release.