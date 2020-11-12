Chiranjeevi tested Coronavirus positive because of a faulty RT PCR Kit

Chiranjeevi’s Coronavirus story ends on a happy note

Couple of days ago, Megastar Chiranjeevi broke out the news that he is tested positive for coronavirus but had no symptoms. He was quite confused but he started meditation. Two days are gone but Chiranjeevi had no signs of illness. He then consulted the expert doctors of Apollo Hospitals. He took up coronavirus test again and the result was negative. He then took coronavirus test in one more lab and the result was negative. Chiranjeevi finally approached the first lab which confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive.

The result was declared negative. The doctors clarified that the actor was confirmed positive because of a faulty RT PCR Kit. Mega fans along with the film fraternity is much relieved with the news posted by Chiranjeevi. The veteran actor thanked everyone who wished and prayed for his health. The actor is expected to return back to the sets of Acharya very soon. Koratala Siva is the director and Matinee Entertainments are the producers.