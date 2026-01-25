Chiranjeevi’s Lavish Surprise For Anil Ravipudi

Megastar Chiranjeevi, riding high on the smashing success of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, has expressed his joy in the grandest way possible. To celebrate the film’s blockbuster run and to honour director Anil Ravipudi’s exceptional vision, Chiranjeevi gifted him a swanky Range Rover Sport.

While Chiranjeevi has previously surprised his directors with special presents in the past, this is the first time he has gifted a luxury car, underscoring the deep admiration he holds for Anil Ravipudi.

The director delivered a Sankranthi blockbuster that continues to dominate theatres. Their synergy has not only resulted in a massive box-office triumph but also forged a strong personal bond between the two.

The movie broke many records, including becoming a regional industry hit.