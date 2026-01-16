Chiranjeevi’s MSG All Shows Sold Out

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s latest sensation Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is unleashing sheer domination at the box office, turning out to be the undisputed Sankranthi winner despite stiff competition from multiple festival releases.

The film is witnessing a phenomenal run across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On its fourth day, every single screen reported house-full shows, prompting distributors to add extra screenings- yet the demand only grew. Many theatres were obligated to place additional chairs to accommodate the overflowing crowds.

Remarkably, all Kanuma (today) shows are completely sold out, with strong advances already pouring in for Mukkanuma (tomorrow) and the upcoming Sunday.

With the film racing towards breakeven in every region, trade circles are confident that MSG will surpass the full-run collections of Waltair Veerayya by Sunday. If that happens, the film will officially become the biggest grosser in the careers of both Chiranjeevi and director Anil Ravipudi.