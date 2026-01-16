x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Chiranjeevi’s MSG All Shows Sold Out

Published on January 16, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Naga Vamsi calls it the Most Satisfying Sankranthi
image
Director’s Son Loses Rs 63 Lakhs in a Scam
image
Chiranjeevi’s MSG All Shows Sold Out
image
Supreme Court Gives Telangana Speaker Two More Weeks to Decide on Defection Cases
image
Telangana Soars High With Its First Hot Air Balloon Festival in Hyderabad

Chiranjeevi’s MSG All Shows Sold Out

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s latest sensation Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is unleashing sheer domination at the box office, turning out to be the undisputed Sankranthi winner despite stiff competition from multiple festival releases.

The film is witnessing a phenomenal run across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On its fourth day, every single screen reported house-full shows, prompting distributors to add extra screenings- yet the demand only grew. Many theatres were obligated to place additional chairs to accommodate the overflowing crowds.

Remarkably, all Kanuma (today) shows are completely sold out, with strong advances already pouring in for Mukkanuma (tomorrow) and the upcoming Sunday.

With the film racing towards breakeven in every region, trade circles are confident that MSG will surpass the full-run collections of Waltair Veerayya by Sunday. If that happens, the film will officially become the biggest grosser in the careers of both Chiranjeevi and director Anil Ravipudi.

Next Director’s Son Loses Rs 63 Lakhs in a Scam Previous Supreme Court Gives Telangana Speaker Two More Weeks to Decide on Defection Cases
else

TRENDING

image
Naga Vamsi calls it the Most Satisfying Sankranthi
image
Director’s Son Loses Rs 63 Lakhs in a Scam
image
Chiranjeevi’s MSG All Shows Sold Out

Latest

image
Naga Vamsi calls it the Most Satisfying Sankranthi
image
Director’s Son Loses Rs 63 Lakhs in a Scam
image
Chiranjeevi’s MSG All Shows Sold Out
image
Supreme Court Gives Telangana Speaker Two More Weeks to Decide on Defection Cases
image
Telangana Soars High With Its First Hot Air Balloon Festival in Hyderabad

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Gives Telangana Speaker Two More Weeks to Decide on Defection Cases
image
Telangana Soars High With Its First Hot Air Balloon Festival in Hyderabad
image
P4 Programme Will Bridge Economic Gaps, Says Chandrababu Naidu

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch