Home > Movie News

Director’s Son Loses Rs 63 Lakhs in a Scam

Published on January 16, 2026 by swathy

Director’s Son Loses Rs 63 Lakhs in a Scam

Is director Teja correcting his mistakes?

Tollywood director Teja’s son has turned out to be a victim of a financial scam and he lost Rs 63 lakhs. Hyderabad-based Praneeth and Anusha have introduced themselves as experts in stock market and they have promised high returns in stock market trading. Teja’s son Amitov has fallen prey to this scam after the couple has shown fake profit statements and promised him high gains. Amitov has understood that he was cheated after he lost the investment without getting any profits. He approached the cops and filed a complaint seeking a legal action.

Amitov invested his own funds in the stock market which ended up as a scam. Amitov completed his education in the USA and he is now turning an actor. His debut film directed by his father Teja is currently under shoot. Teja decided not to respond as the issue is under investigation. Teja is directing a supernatural thriller with his son Amitov in the lead role. Bharati Ghattamaneni, the daughter of the Late Ramesh Babu is the lead actress in this film which is yet to be titled. The film’s official announcement will be made soon.

