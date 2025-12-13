x
Chiru shares an iconic memory of Venky from MSG

Published on December 13, 2025 by swathy

Chiru shares an iconic memory of Venky from MSG

Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Victory Venkatesh are pillars of Telugu Cinema and their stardom, iconic roles have shaped many generations. Now, they both are sharing screen together for the first time in blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

On the special occasion of Venky’s birthday, Chiru shared an iconic BTS image from the film song shoot. Both the actors have already shared that they are happy to have starred in a film together with their bromance. Now, Chiru took it to another step by his special birthday wishes.

Chiranjeevi wrote, “Wishing you many happy returns my dear @VenkyMama. You’ve always brought warmth and positivity wherever you go, and I cherish every moment we’ve shared during the shoot of #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru. Have a truly joyful and blessed year ahead.”

This showcases how they have enjoyed each moment on sets as they have been close friends while being competitors. The BTS image showcases their iconic looks from films and Anil Ravipudi is going to give fans memorable moments for sure this Sankranti. Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela are producing the film with a lavish budget. Nayanthara is playing the leading lady role in this full-on family entertainer.

