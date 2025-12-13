MSG 1st Look: Venky’s Royal Elegance

Victory Venkatesh celebrates his birthday in style as the team behind Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu dropped an eye-catching first look. The movie starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and directed by Anil Ravipudi will present Venkatesh in an extended cameo, yet very crucial role.

The video, featuring the film’s lead cast and crew extending warm wishes, concludes with the much-anticipated reveal of Venky’s polished new avatar. Stepping out with royal elegance, he cuts a figure of sheer class, clad in a textured blue jacket, dark shirt, and pristine white trousers. The sunglasses, crisp styling, and composed demeanor radiate authority. The sight of a helicopter and armed security in the backdrop only heightens the intrigue around his role.

The look speaks volumes of what director Anil Ravipudi has crafted for Venkatesh. Their reunion after blockbuster outings promises another engaging ride filled with power and entertainment.

Set for a festive Sankranthi 2026 release, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu already has fans buzzing with excitement.