Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
MSG 1st Look: Venky’s Royal Elegance

Published on December 13, 2025 by swathy

MSG 1st Look: Venky’s Royal Elegance

Victory Venkatesh celebrates his birthday in style as the team behind Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu dropped an eye-catching first look. The movie starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and directed by Anil Ravipudi will present Venkatesh in an extended cameo, yet very crucial role.

The video, featuring the film’s lead cast and crew extending warm wishes, concludes with the much-anticipated reveal of Venky’s polished new avatar. Stepping out with royal elegance, he cuts a figure of sheer class, clad in a textured blue jacket, dark shirt, and pristine white trousers. The sunglasses, crisp styling, and composed demeanor radiate authority. The sight of a helicopter and armed security in the backdrop only heightens the intrigue around his role.

The look speaks volumes of what director Anil Ravipudi has crafted for Venkatesh. Their reunion after blockbuster outings promises another engaging ride filled with power and entertainment.

Set for a festive Sankranthi 2026 release, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu already has fans buzzing with excitement.

