Amaravati Sees Fast-Moving Decisions on Farmers’ Issues

Amaravati is once again witnessing crucial policy activity. The Andhra Pradesh government has placed strong emphasis on resolving farmers’ issues as it moves ahead with the second phase of land pooling. After the decision on the new phase, the government-appointed three-member committee has been holding continuous meetings to address pending concerns. Alongside this, land pooling activities are actively progressing across the capital region. A key agenda before the committee has been the farmers who have not come forward for land pooling so far. Detailed discussions were held on how to engage with them and find acceptable solutions.

Three-Member Committee Takes Swift Action

The three-member committee constituted to address Amaravati farmers’ issues is moving at a fast pace. Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said that the long-standing issue related to river island lands has been resolved. A review meeting was held at the CRDA office in Rayapudi, where the committee discussed the problems faced by farmers who have already given their land.

Relief on Green Buffer Zone Issue

Speaking on the Green Buffer Zone in Tullur, the minister said earlier proposals affected 36 flats. After review, the impact has now been reduced to just three flats, bringing major relief to farmers. He also revealed that nearly 2,004 farmers are yet to participate in land pooling and the government will hold fresh talks with them. About 120 farmers have agreed to accept land alternatives instead of pooled land.

Steps to Address Road and Vastu Concerns

The government has assured that lands affected by road alignments will be corrected by properly adjusting walkways. On vastu-related concerns, the minister clarified that vastu was considered during the initial planning stage. However, he stated that it is not practical to revisit vastu considerations repeatedly during every phase of development.

Review of FSI and Village-Level Planning

Farmers have raised concerns about low FSI, and the government is willing to reconsider the issue wherever possible. The minister said revisions would be taken up only if there is adequate scope within the planning framework. He also confirmed that DPRs will be prepared and provided for all 26 villages. Boundary stones will be installed on both sides starting Monday.

Social Infrastructure and Community Needs

Under social infrastructure, farmers have requested the construction of 18 community halls. Issues related to cremation grounds will be discussed jointly by Minister Narayana and MLA Shravan Kumar. The focus is on resolving these matters in consultation with local representatives and affected villagers.

MLA Shravan Kumar said that after Monday, village-level meetings will be organised to discuss social infrastructure and village development plans in detail. He added that issues related to assigned lands will also be resolved after clearing legal challenges.

A Decisive Phase for Amaravati

With continuous meetings, quick decisions, and renewed engagement with farmers, the Amaravati land pooling process is entering a decisive stage. The government’s approach reflects a clear effort to align capital development with farmers’ welfare and long-term regional growth.