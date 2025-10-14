Chiru’s Meesala Pilla: Sure Shot Viral Chartbuster

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Chiru’s Meesala Pilla: Sure Shot Viral Chartbuster

Published on October 14, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
When will Pawan Kalyan return back to Films?
image
Andhra Pradesh Signs Historic MoU to Set Up India’s Largest AI Data Hub
image
Chiru’s Meesala Pilla: Sure Shot Viral Chartbuster
image
Why did Trivikram replace Thaman
image
Diwali Clash: A Threat from Dude

Chiru’s Meesala Pilla: Sure Shot Viral Chartbuster

After teasing with the promo of the first single Meesala Pilla from Megastar Chiranjeevi’s out-and-out entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu which garnered superb response, the team unleashed the lyrical video today. The film directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela has music scored by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Bheems’ composition sparkles with beautiful orchestration. Bhaskarabhatla’s witty lyrics carry a flirtatious narrative. Udit Narayan’s soulful voice instantly evokes special charm while syncing effortlessly with Chiranjeevi’s magnetic screen presence. Shweta Mohan adds dynamism with her confident vocals.

Vijay Polaki’s choreography brings back the essence of Chiranjeevi’s iconic dance style, with simple yet eye-catching moves that steal the show. Nayanthara displays commanding grace, playfully ignoring Chiru’s pleas and bringing a bossy charm.

Needless to say, Meesala Pilla will become a sure shot viral blockbuster, thanks to its beautiful composition, soulful vocals, catchy lyrics, Chiru’s signature grace, Nayanthara’s irresistible charm, and more.

Next Andhra Pradesh Signs Historic MoU to Set Up India’s Largest AI Data Hub Previous Why did Trivikram replace Thaman
else

TRENDING

image
When will Pawan Kalyan return back to Films?
image
Chiru’s Meesala Pilla: Sure Shot Viral Chartbuster
image
Why did Trivikram replace Thaman

Latest

image
When will Pawan Kalyan return back to Films?
image
Andhra Pradesh Signs Historic MoU to Set Up India’s Largest AI Data Hub
image
Chiru’s Meesala Pilla: Sure Shot Viral Chartbuster
image
Why did Trivikram replace Thaman
image
Diwali Clash: A Threat from Dude

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Signs Historic MoU to Set Up India’s Largest AI Data Hub
image
Jubilee Hills Politics Heat Up as BJP Rethinks Its Strategy
image
PM Modi’s Visit to Kurnool and Nandyal: A Turning Point for Rayalaseema Development?

Related Articles

Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event