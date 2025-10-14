Chiru’s Meesala Pilla: Sure Shot Viral Chartbuster

After teasing with the promo of the first single Meesala Pilla from Megastar Chiranjeevi’s out-and-out entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu which garnered superb response, the team unleashed the lyrical video today. The film directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela has music scored by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Bheems’ composition sparkles with beautiful orchestration. Bhaskarabhatla’s witty lyrics carry a flirtatious narrative. Udit Narayan’s soulful voice instantly evokes special charm while syncing effortlessly with Chiranjeevi’s magnetic screen presence. Shweta Mohan adds dynamism with her confident vocals.

Vijay Polaki’s choreography brings back the essence of Chiranjeevi’s iconic dance style, with simple yet eye-catching moves that steal the show. Nayanthara displays commanding grace, playfully ignoring Chiru’s pleas and bringing a bossy charm.

Needless to say, Meesala Pilla will become a sure shot viral blockbuster, thanks to its beautiful composition, soulful vocals, catchy lyrics, Chiru’s signature grace, Nayanthara’s irresistible charm, and more.