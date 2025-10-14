Why did Trivikram replace Thaman

Top director Trivikram is closely associated with Thaman as music composer for all his recent films. Thaman also delivered his best work and spent ample time on Trivikram’s movies. But for Venkatesh’s film, Trivikram roped in Harshavardhan Rameshwar and this came as a surprise for many. There are a lot of speculations about Trivikram replacing Thaman but things are very clear.

Thaman is occupied with a number of films and he is also charging big remuneration. Trivikram wanted to work with a music composer who can dedicate more time and he has to be flexible when it comes to his remuneration. Hence, he felt that Harshavardham Rameshwar would be the best choice. Trivikram and Venkatesh film will not do wonders before release as the film has to post big numbers in theatres to make profits. Instead of paying a hefty remuneration for Thaman, Trivikram decided to replace him. As speculated, the relations between Trivikram and Thaman are not strained.