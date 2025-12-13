x
Chiru’s Mega Family Entertainer MSG locks the perfect date

Published on December 13, 2025 by swathy

Chiru's Mega Family Entertainer MSG locks the perfect date

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming mass-and-family entertainer, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, is garnering huge buzz thanks to two chartbuster songs and glimpse. Hit Machine director Anil Ravipudi has yet again come up with an aggressive promotional campaign with bangers one after another.

Victory Venkatesh is playing a pivotal extended cameo and Telugu Cinema Lovers are waiting to watch Chiru and Venky blast the screens for the first time ever. Anil Ravipudi has come up with novel, fresh characterisations for both the stars while utilising ultimate swag, style of Chiru to the maximum like never-before.

Now, the makers have announced the film release date and it is 12th January, 2026. In the release poster, Chiranjeevi looks super swaggy on a red car with coffee cup in his hand. The poster further increases anticipation to watch the film on big screens.

This strategic Monday release provides the film with an extended seven-day run, seamlessly covering the lucrative Sankranthi holiday period and aiming for maximum audience turnout and box office success.The production of MSG has officially wrapped up its entire shooting schedule and has moved into the final stages of post-production. With Nayanthara playing the female lead, the highly anticipated film is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, on a massive scale.

