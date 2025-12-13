x
Hyderabad Delivers a Perfect Night as Revanth Reddy's Team Triumphs in GOAT Cup Friendly

Published on December 13, 2025 by swathy

Hyderabad Delivers a Perfect Night as Revanth Reddy’s Team Triumphs in GOAT Cup Friendly

Hyderabad hosted a memorable and well-executed football spectacle as Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour of India began at Uppal Stadium. The exhibition match drew a packed crowd and unfolded without any disruptions, standing in sharp contrast to the earlier, chaotic leg of the tour in Kolkata. Strong coordination between police and organisers ensured smooth crowd management, clear scheduling and an enjoyable experience for fans.

On the field, the friendly match delivered excitement and star appeal. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy led Singareni RR9 to victory against the Aparna All Stars in a closely fought contest that ended in a shootout. Revanth Reddy’s team converted one extra goal to clinch the win, sending the home crowd into celebration. Messi later presented the trophy to the winning team and gifted his jerseys to Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi.

Both leaders were actively involved throughout the event. Revanth Reddy welcomed Messi earlier and later took the field as a player, drawing loud applause when he scored. Messi, true to his reputation, thrilled fans by scoring twice and displaying his trademark finishing. Rahul Gandhi remained engaged on the sidelines, adding to the high-profile presence.

The event also included a meaningful charity element, with Messi interacting briefly with children and women football teams and sharing basic skills. By the end of the night, Hyderabad had firmly established itself as a successful and memorable stop on Messi’s India tour, offering football fans joyful celebration of the sport.

