Geetha Madhuri's Soulful Voice Elevates- Naa Peru Shambhala

Published on December 13, 2025 by swathy

Geetha Madhuri’s Soulful Voice Elevates- Naa Peru Shambhala

Aadi Sai Kumar’s upcoming supernatural thriller Shambhala: A Mystical World has swiftly become one of the most discussed projects in recent times. Produced by Rajasekhar Annabhimoju and Mahidhar Reddy under the Shining Pictures banner and directed by Ugandhar Muni, the film has been generating strong curiosity across industry and audience circles alike.

Each promotional update—be it the concept posters, behind-the-scenes glimpses, teaser, or the theatrical trailer- has consistently added new layers of intrigue, steadily amplifying the buzz around the film. This growing anticipation has reflected in the business as well, with OTT and Satellite rights reportedly being sold at premium prices. Riding on this momentum, the makers recently kick-started the film’s musical journey by unveiling the first single, “Naa Peru Shambhala.”

Serving as both the title track and the film’s primary promotional song, “Naa Peru Shambhala” offers a soulful introduction to the village of Shambhala and its deeply rooted social conflicts. Composer Sricharan Pakala delivers an evocative and emotionally rich composition that captures the essence of the land, its people, and their struggles—ranging from the stigma of having a girl child to the pain of childlessness, etc.. Lyricist Kittu Vissapragada pens meaningful verses that subtly unravel the fabric of the village and its contrasting emotions.

The song’s biggest strength, however, lies in Geetha Madhuri’s powerful rendition. Her seasoned voice lends authenticity and emotional depth, elevating the song beyond a mere promotional number. Her expressive presence in the visuals adds a haunting resonance, creating an instant emotional connect and significantly raising expectations for the film.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Archana Iyer, Swasika, Ravi Varma, Madhunandan, and Siva Karthik, all of whom play crucial roles in strengthening the narrative. With striking visuals handled by cinematographer Praveen K Bangari, Shambhala: A Mystical World is being positioned as a Pan-Indian release and is slated to hit theatres on December 25.

