Chiru’s Vishwambhara Interval Fight Takes 26 Days

Just for one fight sequence, megastar Chiranjeevi and team Vishwambhara spends 26 days. It’s for the interval action block of the movie which is going to be one of the major highlights. It is choreographed brilliantly by Ram-Lakshman masters in a costly set consisting of a 54 feet Hanuman statue.

Directed by Vassishta, Vishwambhara is the most expensive film for Chiranjeevi and there will be high moments all through. The interval sequence, in particular will take the audience for a thrilling ride. The team will wrap up this interval fight sequence by today.

UV Creations is pooling the resources for this mega fantasy action adventure co-starring Trisha Krishnan. Vassishta is planned for the Sankranthi release.