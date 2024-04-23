x
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Chiru’s Vishwambhara Interval Fight Takes 26 Days

Chiru’s Vishwambhara Interval Fight Takes 26 Days

Just for one fight sequence, megastar Chiranjeevi and team Vishwambhara spends 26 days. It’s for the interval action block of the movie which is going to be one of the major highlights. It is choreographed brilliantly by Ram-Lakshman masters in a costly set consisting of a 54 feet Hanuman statue.

Directed by Vassishta, Vishwambhara is the most expensive film for Chiranjeevi and there will be high moments all through. The interval sequence, in particular will take the audience for a thrilling ride. The team will wrap up this interval fight sequence by today.

UV Creations is pooling the resources for this mega fantasy action adventure co-starring Trisha Krishnan. Vassishta is planned for the Sankranthi release.

