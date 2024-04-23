Allari Naresh working on his superhit Sequel

Comedy King Allari Naresh is promoting his upcoming film Aa Okkati Adakku and the film is hitting the screens on May 3rd. During the promotions, Allari Naresh posted an interesting update. He said that he is penning the script of Sudigaadu 2 and the audience will probably witness it in theatres in 2025. He did not reveal much details about the project. But the actor is currently working on the idea and the script.

Allari Naresh has done serious films like Naandhi and Ugram. He played a crucial role in Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga and his acting received appreciation from the audience. He is currently shooting for Bachhala Malli directed by Subbu and the film releases during the end of this year.