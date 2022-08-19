CJI OFFERS PRAYERS AT SRIVARI TEMPLE

M.S. Rao

Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana offered prayers at Srivari Temple, Tirumala Tirupati on Friday, along with his family members.

He was received with temple honours at Maha Dwaram by TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy and state deputy CM Narayana Swamy.

After Srivari Darshan he was presented Veda Ashirvachanam followed by Srivari thirtha Prasadam.

Telangana high court Chief Justice Ujjwal Bhuyan, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, Temple EO Ramesh Babu were present.

Justice Ramana will be inaugurating newly constructed court buildings in Amaravati tomorrow, in which AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others will participate.