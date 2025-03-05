x
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
CM Chandrababu Clarifies Stance on Godavari Water Dispute

Published on March 5, 2025 by nymisha

CM Chandrababu Clarifies Stance on Godavari Water Dispute

chandrababu naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has addressed the ongoing criticism from Telangana leaders regarding the sharing of Godavari river waters. He emphasised that diverting surplus river water to drought-prone areas is a practical solution that shouldn’t harm anyone. Naidu clarified that he has never opposed the Kaleshwaram project and welcomed its development, calling it a commendable initiative.
Chandrababu Naidu recalled his stance during the state bifurcation, stating that both Telugu states are equally important to him, like “two eyes.” He reiterated that the water being diverted to Banakacherla is excess flow that would otherwise drain into the sea. He questioned why this should become a political issue, stressing that such disputes hinder progress.

Chandrababu Naidu explained that lower riparian states have the right to utilize surplus water, especially when it benefits the public. He highlighted that diverting 20-30 TMC of water could address critical needs in drought-affected regions. Naidu urged leaders to prioritize the welfare of the Telugu community over political differences, warning that silence on such matters could lead to misconceptions.

In conclusion, Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to the development of both states, urging cooperation for the greater good of the Telugu people.

