CM Chandrababu Clarifies Stance on Godavari Water Dispute

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has addressed the ongoing criticism from Telangana leaders regarding the sharing of Godavari river waters. He emphasised that diverting surplus river water to drought-prone areas is a practical solution that shouldn’t harm anyone. Naidu clarified that he has never opposed the Kaleshwaram project and welcomed its development, calling it a commendable initiative.

Chandrababu Naidu recalled his stance during the state bifurcation, stating that both Telugu states are equally important to him, like “two eyes.” He reiterated that the water being diverted to Banakacherla is excess flow that would otherwise drain into the sea. He questioned why this should become a political issue, stressing that such disputes hinder progress.

Chandrababu Naidu explained that lower riparian states have the right to utilize surplus water, especially when it benefits the public. He highlighted that diverting 20-30 TMC of water could address critical needs in drought-affected regions. Naidu urged leaders to prioritize the welfare of the Telugu community over political differences, warning that silence on such matters could lead to misconceptions.

In conclusion, Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to the development of both states, urging cooperation for the greater good of the Telugu people.