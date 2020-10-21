CM Jagan vows top most security to women in AP

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has asserted that his Government has been giving top priority to security of women in the State. The Disha Act was passed in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for this purpose only. The Bill has been sent to the Central Government for its final approval. The CM made these remarks at the Police Martyrs Day meeting.

Mr. Jagan Reddy told the people that a woman was made the Home Minister of the State only to indicate his party’s top importance to women security. Over 18 Disha police stations were already set up. This indicates that AP stands as the top most State in terms of giving priority to women security.

The Chief Minister paid rich tributes to the police martyrs, saying that their services for the cause of the people were matchless and priceless. The country was singing praise of every police family which has lost their dear one in the cause of protecting the unity and integrity of the nation.

Mr. Jagan Reddy has said that lots of vacancies would be filled in the police department beginning from January. Over 6,500 posts would be filled in the fourth phase.