Prabhas looks Ultra Stylish in Radhe Shyam look

Prabhas fans are celebrating October as the birthday month of their favorite actor. The motion poster of his upcoming movie Radhe Shyam will be unveiled on October 23rd on his birthday. The makers of Radhe Shyam released the first look of Prabhas as Vikramaditya from the movie. Prabhas looks ultra-stylish in the released poster and he is surrounded by vintage cars all over. The actor looks lean and wears a new hairstyle for Radhe Shyam.

Pooja Hegde is the heroine and the shoot of Radhe Shyam is happening in Italy currently. The entire movie unit is in a quarantine bubble during their shoot. Radhe Shyam is a periodic drama and is carrying huge expectations. The film is aimed for summer 2021 release. UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies are the producers. Justin Prabhakaran is currently composing the tunes and background score.