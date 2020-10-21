Exclusive: Ram Charan and Koratala Siva to join hands

Top director and writer Koratala Siva has been holding talks with Ram Charan for some time but the project did not materialize due to various reasons. Charan too is keen to work with Koratala Siva soon and the discussions are initiated recently. Koratala Siva narrated a plot to Charan and got his nod but the project will not happen soon because of the commitments of Koratala and Ram Charan. Koratala Siva’s close friend Venkata Satish Kilaru will make his debut as a producer with this interesting film.

Going with the update, the project will materialize in 2022 and will have its release in 2023. Ram Charan is busy with RRR and he is holding talks with several directors for his next. Koratala Siva will complete the shoot of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and will direct Allu Arjun in his next. Koratala Siva will complete the script work soon and will get the final nod from Charan after which an official announcement would be made.