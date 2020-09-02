Concept poster of Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar’s film

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar are joining hands for the second time after a blockbuster like Gabbar Singh. The concept poster of their project is released on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday. Harish Shankar unveils that ‘This time it’s not just Entertainment’. The concept poster hints that the film has a devotional angle and an engaging love story. Harish Shankar is already done with the scriptwork and is waiting for the arrival of Pawan Kalyan.

Wishing the top actor a very Happy Birthday, the concept poster showcased a stylish bike along with a flower and Pedda Bala Siksha book (An encyclopedia of the Telugu language). There are speculations that Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad will compose the tunes and background score. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the film is aimed at summer 2022 release.