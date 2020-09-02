Kangana Ranaut asks Bollywood young Superstars to take up drug test

Sensational actress Kangana Ranaut always stands first when it comes to digging out the facts. She never hesitates to speak about the facts and the actress never hid the names when she wanted to make some serious comments. The actress is quite active after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and is supporting his family during the tough times. Kangana recently shared several experiences of her about drug parties and about how drugs ruined the lives of several actors. Stepping ahead, Kangana Ranaut challenged the actors to go for drug tests.

“I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for a drug test, there are rumors that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumors, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples” posted Kangana Ranaut’s team on her official twitter page. Without stopping here, Kangana Ranaut tagged the office of Prime Minister of India in her tweet. The death case of Sushant Singh Rajput took several turns and the CBI officials are investigating the drug angle currently.

I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia 🙏 https://t.co/L9A7AeVqFr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 2, 2020