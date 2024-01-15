Concept Video of Megastar’s Vishwambhara

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film is a periodic action drama and it is directed by Bimbisara fame Vassishta. The shoot commenced recently and Chiranjeevi will join the sets of the film post Sankranthi. The film is titled Vishwambhara and the title poster along with the concept video are unveiled on the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi. The concept video is quite interesting and the visuals are top class. MM Keeravani adds life with his background score which is appealing enough.

The makers also announced that Vishwambhara will hit the screens for Sankranthi 2025. UV Creations are the producers and Chota K Naidu is handling the cinematography work. The film is made on a massive budget and the team spent ample time on the pre-production work of Vishwambhara. The female leads and the other actors will be announced soon.