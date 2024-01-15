Mahesh Stamina, Festival Advantage For Guntur Kaaram

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram which debuted at the box office on Friday with the highest collection on day one for the actor had slowed down on day two.

However, the movie helmed by Trivikram Srinivas witnessed strong occupancies in most of the centers on its third day (Sunday).

Mahesh Babu is the biggest saving grace of the movie, as he could bring families and other sections of the audience to the theatres despite average content, showing his stamina.

The actor who enjoys a massive following among families and masses made everyone go crazy in cinemas with his one man show.

The movie which is cashing in Sankranthi festival advantage and Mahesh Babu’s star power has raked in big revenues yesterday and day three numbers are bigger than day two.

Today is the main festival (Sankranthi) and bookings for the movie are reportedly impressive for Monday. The trend is expected to continue for tomorrow as it’s the Kanuma holiday.

Guntur Kaaram is a complete commercial entertainer which equally caters to the masses and family audiences.