x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Mahesh Stamina, Festival Advantage For Guntur Kaaram

Published on January 15, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious
image
BJP Leader N.Ramchander Rao Exclusive Interview
image
Sequel for KA on Cards
image
Matka Trailer Launch Event
image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana

Mahesh Stamina, Festival Advantage For Guntur Kaaram

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram which debuted at the box office on Friday with the highest collection on day one for the actor had slowed down on day two.

However, the movie helmed by Trivikram Srinivas witnessed strong occupancies in most of the centers on its third day (Sunday).

Mahesh Babu is the biggest saving grace of the movie, as he could bring families and other sections of the audience to the theatres despite average content, showing his stamina.

The actor who enjoys a massive following among families and masses made everyone go crazy in cinemas with his one man show.

The movie which is cashing in Sankranthi festival advantage and Mahesh Babu’s star power has raked in big revenues yesterday and day three numbers are bigger than day two.

Today is the main festival (Sankranthi) and bookings for the movie are reportedly impressive for Monday. The trend is expected to continue for tomorrow as it’s the Kanuma holiday.

Guntur Kaaram is a complete commercial entertainer which equally caters to the masses and family audiences.

Next With fear of defeat YSRCP resorting to bogus votes racket, says Naidu Previous Concept Video of Megastar’s Vishwambhara
else

TRENDING

image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious
image
Sequel for KA on Cards
image
Matka Trailer: Varun Tej’s Vintage Game

Latest

image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious
image
BJP Leader N.Ramchander Rao Exclusive Interview
image
Sequel for KA on Cards
image
Matka Trailer Launch Event
image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana

Most Read

image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana
image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations Mega Family Diwali Celebrations Cucumber Health Benefits Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali Hansika Motwani Diwali Look Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love Nushrratt Bharuccha Custard Apple Health Benefits Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash