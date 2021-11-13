Cop wins Rs 1 crore in Evaru Meelo Kotteswarulu for first time

For the first time in Telugu television history, a contestant has won whopping Rs 1 crore prize money in Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, a game show hosted by NTR Junior on Gemini TV.

The winner has been identified as Raja Ravindra, a Sub-Inspector of Police from Kothagudem in Telangana. Raja Ravindra is also a national level player in gun shooting in police tournaments.

Stating that his aim is to participate in Olympics in air rifle category, Ravindra said he would make use of the prize money to achieve his ambition.

Ravindra answered all the questions right and won the full prize money, much to the delight of NTR and Gemini TV. Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is the official Telugu adaptation of the Britain’s game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. The show is currently being aired on Gemini TV with NTR Jr as the host since August 2021.