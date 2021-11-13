It’s been nearly two weeks since Huzurabad Assembly bypoll result was out but the Congress in Telangana continues to experience the tremors of its worst defeat in the election.

Congress was polled just 3,000 votes in the bypoll against over 60,000 votes it secured in December 2018 Assembly polls.

When Kaushik Reddy from Congress contested against TRS candidate Etela Rajender in December 2018 Assembly polls, he secured over 60,000 votes.

Kaushik Reddy left Congress and joined TRS before bypoll.

With this, Congress fielded its student leader Balmuru Venkat of NSUI in the bypoll. But he got a meagre 3,000 votes.

Telangana Congress leaders lodged complaints against each other with the Congress high command with each one blaming the other leader for worst defeat.

The Congress high command on Saturday (today) summoned a few senior Telangana leaders to Delhi to review on Huzuraba debacle.

In the review meeting, Ponnam Prabhakar made shocking comments on Nalgonda MP and former TPCC chief N.Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Ponnam said it’s Uttam who shifted Kaushik Reddy from Congress to TRS in a ‘secret deal’ with KCR and ensured that Kaushik Reddy gets MLC seat in return. Ponnam said KCR nominated Kaushik Reddy, who is Uttam’s cousin, as MLC under governor’s quota as part of this secret deal.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said Congress would have won had Etela Rajender joined Congress but some leaders in Telangana Congress obstructed Rajender’s entry.

To this, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal expressed severe anger saying it’s Bhatti alone who opposed Rajender’s entry into Congress and the same Bhatti is now blaming others.