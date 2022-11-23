CPI Narayana moots Grand Alliance in AP

CPI national secretary K Narayana favoured grand alliance in Andhra Pradesh for the 2024 general election. He emphasised the need for the unity of TDP, Jana Sena and the Left Parties to defeat the YSR Congress.

Speaking to media persons in Vijayawada, the CPI leader regretted that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan became silent after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Visakhapatnam on November 11. He recalled the statements of Pawan Kalyan for unity of the opposition parties in the state before the meeting with Modi.

However, after meeting with the Prime Minister, the Jana Sena chief is silent on the opposition unity, he said. He wondered why Pawan Kalyan is not talking about unity of opposition parties and his pledge to keep the anti-government vote undivided.

He alleged that the BJP and the YSR Congress were working together. While the BJP was protecting the interests of the YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Congress was protecting the interests of the BJP in Delhi, he said.

He emphasised the need to defeat both the BJP at the Centre and the YSR Congress in the state in the next elections. He said that the BJP was destroying the nation, while the YSR Congress was destroying the state.

The CPI leader wanted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to think of grand alliance for the next elections to defeat the YSR Congress.

The CPI and the CPI-M had alliance with the Jana Sena and the BSP in the 2019 general election and all of them have lost deposits. It was only Jana Sena that had won one MLA from Razole in the Godavari districts.

It is now to be seen if Pawan Kalyan would forge the grand alliance as suggested by Narayana or would go with the BJP as being discussed among the political circles.