Jagan eyeing on private lands with land protection scheme, says Pattabhi

Ever since the YSRCP came to power, Chief MInister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been eyeing on lands and now he has shifted his focus on private lands since the illegal occupancy of government lands is complete, said TDP spokesman, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, on Wednesday.

Talking to media persons, Pattabhiram said Jagan’s latest land protection (Bhu Rakshana) scheme is only aimed at forcibly occupying private lands in the State. Now people started thinking ‘Idemi Kharma’ (What is this ill-fate) and they should protect their own lands, Pattabhiram added.

The main purpose of the land protection scheme is who should occupy how much land and thus Jagan started uttering ‘Mee Bhumi, Naa Bhumi’ (Your land and our land), the TDP leader commented. What is the history of the Minister, Dharmana Prasada Rao, who shared the dais with Jagan at Narsannapet, he asked and pointed out that the Minister has illegally occupied the ex-servicemen’s lands by changing the land records.

There is no need to mention the encroachment of the lands by YSRCP MP, Viayasai Reddy, the TDP spokesman said adding that Visakha MP, MVV Satyanarayana, too has the history of forcibly occupying lands of others. Pattabhiram said that the new scheme has been launched only to have the details of the owners of the lands across the State and asked what is the need now to issue passbooks for the land owners afresh.

Stating that former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, issued the passbooks when Jagan didn’t have the knowledge about what is a passbook, Pattabhiram wanted the people to visit their lands regularly so that they will not be illegally occupied by the ruling party leaders. Jagan brought in the new laws and issued fresh GOs only to legalise the illegally occupied lands, particularly those lands owned by those who are staying abroad, he remarked.

Pattabhiram said that when Chandrababu’s public meetings are drawing massive crowds, only barricades are appearing at the public meetings of Jagan. As Chandrababu works for the welfare of the people, Jagan works for destroying the State, he stated.

The TDP leader asked how Jagan can compare himself with late NT Rama Rao. If Jagan has any respect for the late leader, how can he close the Anna Canteens and how will he change the name of the Health University, he asked. It is Chandrababu who is the political heir of the late NT Rama Rao and it is only the TDP that can give good governance to the State, he commented.