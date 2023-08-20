CWC’s Selection Oversight: Telangana Leaders Left Out

The recent unveiling of the new Congress working Committee led by national president Mallikharjun Kharge has spotlighted a notable omission. While senior leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi found their place, key figures from Telangana were conspicuously absent from the Congress Working Committee (CWC), a decision that could have consequences as the state gears up for assembly elections.

Kharge introduced a 39-member CWC, including 32 permanent members and 13 special invitees. Curiously, while Andhra Pradesh secured representation with Raghuveera Reddy, the same courtesy wasn’t extended to Telangana leaders. Moreover, AP Congress leader and industrialist T. Subbirami Reddy is named as Permanent invitee and leaders like Pallam Raju named as special invitee. Despite Telangana’s pivotal role in the political landscape, the absence of active Telangana figures in the CWC raises concerns. This decision came as shocker to Telangana leaders like Revant Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy.

With assembly elections looming, this exclusion risks alienating Telangana’s voters and marring Congress’s ability to address some issues. The decision of high command , to include couple of leaders from AP where Congress party doesn’t have any stakes and not considering any leader from the region of Telangana where the Congress party is the main opposition, perplexed political observers as well as the common man.

As Telangana’s assembly elections inch closer, it’s evident that Congress’s decision to sideline key Telangana leaders from decision-making forums like the CWC was a missed opportunity.