Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera's First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Cyclone impact on Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Published on August 31, 2024

Cyclone impact on Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Nani’s recent offering Saripodhaa Sanivaaram released on Thursday and the response has been decent. There are some issues with the length and the Friday numbers too are decent. Some of the regions in Andhra Pradesh are impacted due to the rains yesterday. The weather across the Telugu states today is harsh and the bad weather is having a huge impact on the weekend numbers. It is a crucial Saturday and Sunday for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram but the weather predicts heavy rains across the Telugu states over the weekend. This is directly impacting the footfalls of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

On the other side, the film is doing very good across the circles of USA. The numbers are also decent in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is directed by Vivek Athreya and the film featured Nani, Priyanka Arul Mohan and SJ Suryah playing the lead roles. DVV Danayya is the producer of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

