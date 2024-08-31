Cyclone impact on Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Nani’s recent offering Saripodhaa Sanivaaram released on Thursday and the response has been decent. There are some issues with the length and the Friday numbers too are decent. Some of the regions in Andhra Pradesh are impacted due to the rains yesterday. The weather across the Telugu states today is harsh and the bad weather is having a huge impact on the weekend numbers. It is a crucial Saturday and Sunday for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram but the weather predicts heavy rains across the Telugu states over the weekend. This is directly impacting the footfalls of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

On the other side, the film is doing very good across the circles of USA. The numbers are also decent in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is directed by Vivek Athreya and the film featured Nani, Priyanka Arul Mohan and SJ Suryah playing the lead roles. DVV Danayya is the producer of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.